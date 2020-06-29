Awesome Azores for ERC Abarth Rally Cup

-

One of international rallying’s most spectacular events is set to provide Abarth Rally Cup drivers with an exhilarating adventure with confirmation of the Azores Rallye as the penultimate event of the FIA European Rally Championship-based series.

Scheduled to take place from 17-19 September, the Azores Rallye is expected to form round five of the six-event Abarth Rally Cup, which is part of the ERC for a second season and offers a round-by-round prize fund of €30,000, plus an end-of-season cash prize of the same amount to the eventual champion.



Based on the mid-Atlantic Ocean archipelago’s largest island of São Miguel, the Azores Rallye turns 55 in 2020, albeit a few months later than originally listed due to the coronavirus pandemic forcing the planned running back in March to be postponed. It replaces 77th Rally Poland on the Abarth Rally Cup schedule after that event was rescheduled to 2021.



Breath-taking stages await Abarth Rally Cup aces

The Azores Rallye’s stages criss-cross breath-taking scenery and lush countryside and are characterised by their sandy surface and narrow and undulating nature. And because the timed tests are often no wider than the width of a car, there is simply no margin for error, particularly on the Sete Cidades test along the rim of a volcanic crater lake. Changeable weather is also a factor with sunshine, showers and fog.



Abarth Rally Cup 2020 updated schedule

The Abarth Rally Cup will feature six events in 2020 with four on asphalt and two on gravel as follows:



Rally di Roma Capitale (asphalt), 24-26 July

Rally Liepāja (Latvia, gravel), 14-16 August

Barum Czech Rally Zlín (asphalt), 28-30 August

Azores Rallye (gravel), 17-19 September

Rally Hungary (asphalt), 6-8 November

Rally Islas Canarias (asphalt), 26-28 November



As they wait the start of the 2020 Abarth Rally Cup season, Luca Napolitano, Head of EMEA Fiat & Abarth Brands, and Jean-Baptiste Ley, ERC Co-ordinator, appear on a new video, which is available here:https://youtu.be/jgacGOG8U0w



The Abarth Rally Cup regulations are available here:Abarth Rally Cup 2020 sporting regulations V3

