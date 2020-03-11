Azores champion Rego among island talent set for ERC opener

Luís Miguel Rego, the back-to-back Azorean champion, is one of a number of local drivers set to contest the ERC season opener from 26-28 March.

Rego, who has eight Azores Rallye starts to his name, claimed a best finish of fifth on his home round of the FIA European Rally Championship in 2014.



He is due to appear on an entry list featuring a number of islanders including Miguel Correia, Ruben Rodrigues and multiple champion and former Azores winner Ricardo Moura. Details of Ponta Delgada-based Rafael Botelho’s planned entry will be announced soon.

