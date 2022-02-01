The FIA European Rally Championship will continue to offer accessible, arrive-and-drive rallying through the Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT following confirmation that the exciting one-make series is back for a second season.







A joint initiative from Renault Sport Racing, FIA European and world title-winning team Toksport WRT and ERC promoter WRC Promoter, the Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT uses a format unique to the ERC.









How it works?

*Toksport WRT brings its fleet of identical competition-ready Renault Clio Rally5 cars to all five rounds

*Each Renault Clio Rally5 is housed within a dedicated service park structure where they are prepared and maintained by an expert team of technicians from Toksport WRT

*Fuel and 12 Michelin tyres are allocated to each Renault Clio Rally5 per event

*Drivers apply to take part upon the opening of registrations and successful applicants must then register for the FIA ERC3 category to be eligible

*Ten places are up for grabs with each driver charged €70,000 for the five-event season. Full details are available by emailing

*There is no maximum age limit to encourage a wide spectrum of participants









What’s on offer?

*Round-by-round prize money to the top four classified finishers (€4000, €2000, €1000, €500)

*Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT title winner gets a three-event FIA European Rally Championship prize drive in 2023 in a Renault Clio Rally4

*Points are awarded to the top 10 finishers with double points on offer at the final round to all drivers who have entered and started the first four events of the season

*On-event hospitality for competing drivers

*100 kilometres of gravel and asphalt testing ahead of the first event on each surface

*OMP overall for each driver and co-driver









Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT 2022 calendar

Round 1:Azores Rallye (Gravel), March 26-27, 2022

Round 2:Rally Islas Canarias (Asphalt), May 13-14, 2022

Round 3:Rally Latvia (Gravel), July 2-3, 2022

Round 4:Rally di Roma Capitale (Italy, asphalt), July 23-24, 2022

Round 5:Barum Czech Rally Zlín (Asphalt), August 27-28, 2022









Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT information:

