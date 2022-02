The FIA European Rally Championship will continue to offer accessible, arrive-and-drive rallying through the Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT following confirmation that the exciting one-make series is back for a second season.

Using the Renault Clio Rally5 on MICHELIN tyres as standard, the Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT takes place over five ERC events and offers a number of prizes and incentives to competitors.A joint initiative from Renault Sport Racing, FIA European and world title-winning team Toksport WRT and ERC promoter WRC Promoter, the Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT uses a format unique to the ERC.*Toksport WRT brings its fleet of identical competition-ready Renault Clio Rally5 cars to all five rounds*Fuel and 12 Michelin tyres are allocated to each Renault Clio Rally5 per event*Ten places are up for grabs with each driver charged €70,000 for the five-event season. Full details are available by emailing cliotrophy@toksport.com or https://cliotrophy.toksport.com/ *Round-by-round prize money to the top four classified finishers (€4000, €2000, €1000, €500)*Points are awarded to the top 10 finishers with double points on offer at the final round to all drivers who have entered and started the first four events of the season*100 kilometres of gravel and asphalt testing ahead of the first event on each surfaceAzores Rallye (Gravel), March 26-27, 2022Rally Islas Canarias (Asphalt), May 13-14, 2022Rally Latvia (Gravel), July 2-3, 2022Rally di Roma Capitale (Italy, asphalt), July 23-24, 2022Barum Czech Rally Zlín (Asphalt), August 27-28, 2022 cliotrophy@toksport.com or https://cliotrophy.toksport.com