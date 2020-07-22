Back on track: Westlund returns to ERC3 Junior after serious injury

-

Adam Westlund returns to FIA ERC3 Junior Championship duty in Italy this week, 11 months after he fractured his back and neck in a crash on a rally in his native Sweden.

Westlund, now 19, scored a debut ERC3 Junior podium on PZM 76th Rally Poland in June 2019. His accident on the Kolsvarundan rally came 48 days later.



“I was out for five months and one day when I drove a car again, now I’m fully recovered with no pain,” said Westlund. “I don’t remember anything about the crash so that was not a problem. But [since the accident] when the road goes really, really fast you think one more time before you go into a corner. But with the time it goes away.



“I’m not sure where my pace is, I think I need to build it up a bit more. But this comes with experience and it will only be my fourth time in the Fiesta, I did one Swedish round, one Norwegian round and one smaller rally in Sweden, but all of them were on snow, I have done no Tarmac yet.”



Westlund excited by the challenge

“It’s a challenge but it will be good fun,” he said of his Rally di Roma Capitale debut. “It’s almost two years since I drove on Tarmac so it’s going to take some time to come back to the right rhythm. On this rally it’s all about the experience and to learn as much as possible, to get as much speed as possible. We can’t expect a better result. Some parts will be good, some parts will need some more energy. But it will be a really good rally to learn a lot because it has a lot of different things on it.”



Arhusiander takes on co-driving duties

Having partnered with experienced co-driver Joakim Sjöberg in 2019, Westlund has linked up with David Arhusiander for 2020. Arhusiander co-drove Elias Lundberg in the Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior category last season and therefore has experience of Rally di Roma Capitale.



Åhlin advice: All roads lead to Rome

While Westlund is keen that Rally di Roma Capitale is not a one-off in the ERC this season, he explained that a conversation with former ERC1 Junior driver and fellow Swede Fredrik Åhlin had convinced him that a trip to Italy would be a good move. “First of all, I like the ERC, it’s very good media and everything else. We got the budget to go to Rome and I heard some good things about it from Fredrik Åhlin, he said it’s a very good rally to go and do and learn a lot.”

