Back to where it began as Johnston prepares for Poland ERC return

American Sean Johnston will return to the scene of his FIA European Rally Championship debut when he contests PZM 76th Rally Poland from 28-30 June.

Johnston took part on the high-speed gravel event when it last ran in September 2008. Although he wasn’t registered for ERC points at the time, the ex-sportscar racer gained considerable experience of the Masurian stages, finishing in P19 overall and fourth in the RC4 division.



“I’m happy, I learned a lot, I’m lovin’ it and I’m grateful to be here,” said the Saintéloc Junior Team-run Johnston following last month’s Rally Liepāja.

