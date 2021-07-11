ERC rising star Callum Devine’s bad luck on Rally Liepāja’s Mazilmaja stage struck for the second season running.

After he suffered “the biggest accident of my life” on the stage in 2020, the Irishman dropped out of the top 10 battle on his return on round two of this season’s FIA European Rally Championship last weekend when he broke his Ford Fiesta Rally2’s suspension striking a rock after he ran wide.



“Funnily enough it was the same stage where I had my bad accident last year,” said the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy driver. “We were in a tight section, we ran wide onto the grass and probably nine out 10 times you’d have got away with it. But there must have been a big boulder hidden in the grass. The car went backwards in and clipped the sill and broke the back arm and broke the wheel all in one motion. We had to get it to the next junction before we could get it fixed.”



Devine and co-driver James Foulton were able to carry out running repairs, which included disconnecting the rear brakes due to the damage.



However, they dropped more than 33 minutes in the process and languished in 44th at the finish having been 0.8s off 10th place starting the stage.



“We had to get the rear brakes capped off and that meant we had no brakes for the next [stage],” Devine explained.



Having scored on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland last month, Devine left Latvia pointless.



“That’s the joys of rallying,” he said. “It’s a shame because we were having a good run and our times were improving. But at least we got to the end and got all the stages in.”

