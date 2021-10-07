Nil Solans might have missed out on a first FIA European Rally Championship podium on Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras last weekend, but by finishing fifth overall the Spaniard has got his season back on track.

After placing a fine fifth on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland in June and scoring more points on Rally Liepāja in early July, Solans failed to finish on Rally di Roma Capitale later that month and the 55th Azores Rallye last month as misfortune struck the talented Spanish driver.



Although the bad luck that hampered him on rounds three and five of the season returned on day one in northern Portugal last weekend, the Rallye Team Spain ace was able to fight back to finish fifth alongside co-driver Marc Martí.



“Without the problem with the radiator and the cooling we should have been on the podium but it’s rallying and it’s like that,” Solans said. “I take the feeling I lost in the previous two rallies but it’s cool for me and cool for the team. Let’s see on Rally Islas Canarias if our bad luck is changing now.”

