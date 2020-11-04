On the Sibiu Rally in his native Romania, Badiu became famous when the steering wheel of his Dacia Logan broke free mid-stage.



The bizarre moment, which occurred at low speed, was captured on Eurosport’s coverage of the event and can be viewed here:https://youtu.be/nA2wS4Ptzaw?t=510.



For his Rally Hungary debut, Badiu is armed with a Peugeot 208 R2 for the first time after he attracted support from the FRAS Romanian Motorsport Federation, Romanian Ministry of Sports, Ion Mos and DTO.



“Unfortunately, the pandemic has affected quite a lot of people, companies and the sport made no exceptions with some federations in Romania having cancelled events totally in 2020,” Badiu explained. “Thankfully, the FRAS Romanian Motorsport Federation managed to attract unused funds and build a national rally team to represent Romania in the ERC in Hungary. I am very happy to be part of the three drivers will compete under Romanian flag.”



Of his aims for the event, Badiu said: “It will be the first time with the Peugeot 208 R2 so I hope I will soon get the grips with the car. I will watch a lot of onboards and have a testing session. I hope I will be fast enough to appear on Eurosport thanks to my performance, not because of silly things as in 2013 at the Sibiu Rally when the steering wheel came off.”



While Rally Hungary is a one-off for Badiu, he’s not ruling out further ERC appearances in the future. “In 2020 there are very slim chances to have other international appearances after Hungary. But we fight hard to be back onto the international scene in 2021, the ERC being a serious option.”