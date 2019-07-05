Baran ready for more ERC action

Jarek Baran is ready for more ERC action following his return on PZM 76th Rally Poland.

Baran co-drove Kajetan Kajetanowicz to three FIA European Rally Championship titles in succession but hadn’t competed in the ERC since the 2017 season-closing Rally Liepāja.



Following his fifth-place finish on his comeback with Aron Domżała, Baran said: “I feel like I’ve never gone. The ERC is a big family, it was a fantastic race and congratulations for the winners. I was really happy to be here, we had a good race. I think Aron will go back to his cross-country rallies, but I am ready to come back [to the ERC].”



Of Domżała’s performance in a TGS Worldwide ŠKODA Fabia R5, Baran said: “He’s driving smooth, naturally and only needed to make good pacenotes. That was my job for the last few days. Gravel events are a good place for him.”

