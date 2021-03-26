Giovanni Benvenuto Baruffa will embark on an FIA European Rally Championship adventure in 2021 with the aim of transferring his pace and potential to ERC3 Junior and capitalise on the numerous opportunities available to aid his career progression.

Along with co-driver Simone Brachi, the 22-year-old from Brescia in Italy is planning to contest May’s 55th Azores Rallye as a warm-up for the ERC3 Junior season opener, 77th Rally Poland in June.



Baruffa and Brachi will then complete the six-event ERC3 Junior schedule in their Peugeot 208 Rally4, which is run by the Baldon Rally Team on Pirelli tyres.



“I chose ERC3 Junior because it’s a very big opportunity for me and it’s a pleasure to compete with other young drivers that have our same passion,” Baruffa explained. “In 2021 the major objective for us will be to know the special stages, improve every race and do as many kilometres as possible without breaking anything! Simone and me will do everything we can to achieve some good results.”



Azores up first for Italian rookie

“In this season we'll participate in ERC3 Junior with the new Peugeot 208 Rally4 and we’ll do every race that is included in the ERC Junior programme,” said Baruffa, who graduates to the ERC from the Italian Gravel championship. “But we’ll start with the Azores Rallye and I can’t wait to go there because it will be awesome. I’ll try to learn the special stages by watching onboard camera footage so I get to the reconnaissance with a base on which to work. It will be very tough but we'll do our best.”



Family passion rubs off

“Rally and in general motorsport in my family has always been a part of our life. My dad, Albrecht, is a well-known co-driver in Italy and he, for sure, gave me the passion of this beautiful sport when I was a kid. I’ve always been very interested in rally and, in general, I’ve always liked cars! I'd like to thank my family, my sponsors and the Baldon Rally Team that give me the opportunity to do a beautiful experience like this. In particular I'd like to thank our main sponsor, Ideandum, that has supported us since last year and will continue to do so again this year.”



Prize drive opportunity appeals

While gaining experience is Baruffa’s main goal in 2021, if he wins the ERC3 Junior title this season then he’ll earn three events in an M-Sport Poland-built Ford Fiesta Rally3 on Pirelli tyres in next year’s ERC Junior Championship. “It’s a beautiful opportunity for young drivers to show their potential and it’s a beautiful initiative,” Baruffa said.

ERC Double Bassas: Pep joins The Racing Factory to continue ERC talent-proving mission YESTERDAY AT 08:02

ERC Watch again! ERC The Stage Junior special replayed YESTERDAY AT 07:02