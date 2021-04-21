Giovanni Benvenuto Baruffa is preparing for is planned FIA ERC3 Junior Championship debut on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland with a step up in power.

Co-driven by Simone Brachi, Baruffa is switching from the Baldon Rally Peugeot 208 Rally4 he will use in the Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior category this season to a Delta Rally-run Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo on this weekend’s Rally Adriatico.



“From the regret of having to postpone the debut in the European championship [on the Azores Rallye] to the extraordinary news of returning to the wheel of a four-wheel-drive car with over 300hp,” said Baruffa. “I have to thank all the people who allowed us to get into an incredible car like Delta Rally's Škoda Fabia Evo at the last minute, which is usually used by the former Italian and European champion Giandomenico Basso.



“Needless to say I am experiencing a mix of euphoria and moderate concern for a very demanding challenge, but which is part of a path that we decided to tackle again two years ago with the aim of growing in the world of rallying.



“I would like get closer to the best, even if I know it won't be easy. For sure, after an experience of this level we will also be faster in the 208 Rally4 which we will meet again from June 18-20 at Rally Poland in the ERC.”



Baruffa is one of a number of ERC drivers competing on the Italiano Rally Terra event. Others include Alberto Battistolli, Simone Campedelli, Umberto Scandola and Rachele Somaschini.



Photo:Massimo Bettiol

