ERC Radio will broadcast live coverage of Barum Czech Rally Zlín throughout today (Saturday).

Julian Porter and Chris Rawes will be reporting from the end of all stages to capture the instant reaction of drivers as they discover their stage times. Porter and Rawes will also provide their usual expert insight and analysis from the FIA European Rally Championship counter.



Meanwhile, stage five (Kostelany) and stage seven (Semetin) will be broadcast live on the official ERC Facebook page.



ERC Radio is available at FIAERC.com and via the ERC app.

The post Barum Czech Rally Zlin live on ERC Radio and Facebook appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.