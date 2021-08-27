The 50th Barum Czech Rally Zlín will be live on ERC Radio, the official radio service of the FIA European Rally Championship.
Coverage on ERC Radio, which is available via the ERC app or at FIAERC.com, is presented by Julian Porter and Chris Rawes and produced by Mark Jones.
The on-air times appear below:
Friday August 27:Qualifying Stage, 09h15 CET followed by SSS Zlín from 22h30 CET
Saturday August 28:Live coverage of all stages from 09h15 CET
Sunday August 29:Live coverage of all stages from 07h45 CET
