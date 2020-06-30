-

Barum Czech Rally Zlín organisers are still searching for more financial support to make the planned 50th anniversary event one of the highlights of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship season.

Scheduled to take place from 28-30 August as the third event of the ERC season, Clerk of the Course Miroslav Regner instigated a fund-raising campaign last week to help make up a financial shortfall caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



“It's great that during only five days from launching this collection there have been gathered more than 550,000 CZK,” said Regner. “We thank everyone who have helped us. However, to fill the budget properly, we still miss 3,000,000 CZK, but we are still optimistic and believe that we [can] secure the whole amount before [the] 1 July [deadline].”



To donate, to the Barum Czech Rally Zlín fund-raising appeal go to:



5886761329/0800

IBAN: CZ28 0800 0000 0058 8676 1329

BIC (SWIFT): GIBACZPX



A transparent account is availablehere.

ERC ERC Abarth Rally Cup 2020 updated schedule 15 HOURS AGO

The post Barum Czech Rally Zlin organisers grateful for ERC event support, hoping for more appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC Awesome Azores for ERC Abarth Rally Cup 16 HOURS AGO