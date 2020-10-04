The Rallye Team Spain driver described Rally Fafe Montelongo as a must-win event and he duly delivered by beating Ken Torn (Ford Fiesta Rally4) following an event-long battle.



Despite reporting a persistent power issue, Bassas kept Torn at bay through the closing stages to win with local hero Pedro Almeida completing the podium ahead of Amaury Molle and Sergio Cuesta, who restarted on day two following his SS1 crash.



With 30 ERC starts to his name as a co-driver, Fafe-based Mário Castro was fifth in ERC3 on his first appearance in the championship as a driver.



“This rally was very difficult but the co-driver and all the team did a very good job,” said Bassas. “We had some problems with the engine but the final result was better and the first win in an international championship is amazing. Ken Torn had two wins before so for us it was important to push and get more points for the championship. This rally was important for the championship but in Hungary we need another win. We expect the conditions to be similar to here with rain, no rain, rain. But it’s amazing the feeling right now.”