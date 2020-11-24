Bassas secured his step up from national to international level by winning Spanish federation RFEDA’s Beca Júnior R2 title in 2019, which earned him a campaign in the ERC3 Junior Championship with Rallye Team Spain for this season.



Despite his lack of experience, Bassas has excelled behind the wheel of his Pirelli-equipped Peugeot 208 Rally4 and claimed an ERC3/ERC3 Junior victory double on Rally Fafe Montelongo in Portugal last month.



“We are looking forward to enjoy as much as we can to competing in Gran Canaria at the wheel of the brand-new Peugeot 208 Rally4 managed by Mavisa Sport,” said Bassas, who is on course to finish runner-up in both ERC3 and ERC3 Junior behind Estonia’s Ken Torn. “It's the last round of my first international season as an ERC competitor, so I’m going to give the maximum.



“Axel [Coronado] and me want to show we have been a strong team for our rivals, and the best way to prove it is performing at our highest level. I’m only focused on the victory to confirm the rhythm and the speed we have after this unbelievable season as a Rallye Team Spain driver in the ERC3 Junior Championship.”