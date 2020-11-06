Bassas scored his first ERC3 Junior win on Rally Fafe Montelongo last month, a result that kick-started his title bid for Rallye Team Spain.



“I'm really motivated for this new rally, but, at the same time, for the references I have about the route, the stages and the typical weather of Hungary in autumn, I know it's going to be one of the most technical rallies of my career,” said Bassas, whose Peugeot 208 Rally4 is co-driven by Axel Coronado.



“Axel and me are really committed to try to win again, as we did in Fafe. That’s what we have to do if we want to get the FIA ERC3 Junior title, so we are going to do our best with the purpose of winning the rally.”