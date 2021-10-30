Pep Bassas said he was “sad” for his team after a crash on Rally Hungary last weekend dented his chances of winning the FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC3 title.

Bassas can still take the crown for Rallye Team Spain but must score 29 points more than title rival Jean-Baptiste Franceschi on next month’s Rally Islas Canarias decider.



Of his Rally Hungary exit aboard his Peugeot 208 Rally4 run by The Racing Factory, Bassas said: “We knew we had to take risks due to the situation in the championship, but sometimes it doesn't work out the way we would like it to. We are very sad for our team and for all those who have supported us.”

