Pep Bassas overcame early power issues to lead ERC3 and ERC3 Junior after Saturday’s action on Rally Fafe Montelongo in his Pirelli-equipped Peugeot 208 Rally4.
He heads double championship leader Ken Torn, local hero Pedro Almeida and Amaury Molle.
Sergio Cuesta crashed his all-new Ford Fiesta Rally4 on SS1.
ERC
Lukyanuk the driver to beat in ERC come rain or shine
The post Bassas is best with overnight lead in ERC3/ERC3 Junior appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
ERC
Drama in Fafe: Breen and Solberg in trouble in ERC
ERC
Luckless Lindholm explains ERC crash