With a lead of 56s starting the final leg of Barum Czech Rally Zlín, Rallye Team Spain pair Pep Bassas and Axel Coronado delivered the perfect blend of speed and consistency to win ERC3 in their Pirelli-equipped Peugeot 208 Rally4.

Jean-Baptiste Franceschi (Toksport WRT Renault Clio Rally4) finished second in ERC3 and added the ERC3 Junior victory to his list of achievements despite being handed a three-minute time penalty for an early check-in on Saturday morning.



Rapid Romanian Norbert Maior beat Martin László to second place in ERC3 Junior and third in ERC3 by 4.0s after his Hungarian rival went off the road at a junction close to the finish of SS14. Local driver Daniel Polášek completed the ERC3 Junior top four.



Łukasz Lewandowski placed eighth in his Opel Corsa Rally4 with Adrienn Vogel and Ekaterina Stratieva P11 and P12 respectively.



Sami Pajari, Nikolai Landa and Nick Loof restarted this morning following their exits on day one and finished P13-15 respectively in ERC3 and fifth-seventh in ERC3 Junior.



Alejandro Cachón restarted after going off the road on leg one but retired his Rallye Team Spain-entered Peugeot with a broken turbo after SS10.

