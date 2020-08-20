Bassas passes ERC gravel test

-

Rallye Team Spain’s Pep Basses continued his transition to international rallying with seventh place in the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship category on last weekend’s Rally Liepāja.

Bassas has stepped up to European level this year as his prize for winning the Beca R2 Júnior title in his homeland in 2019.



Following his impressive podium on the asphalt-based Rally di Roma Capitale, Bassas tried high-speed gravel driving for size in Latvia. Driving a Pirelli-equipped Peugeot 208 Rally4, he could have finished higher up the order had it not been for having to stop to change a front-left puncture on stage four.



“The rally is very fast for me, it’s the first race in this type of gravel and the pace is a little more to the rivals for each kilometre,” said Bassas. “The sensation is complication, we had a spin on stage six but it was getting better and better, we were getting betting and better.”

