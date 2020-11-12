Rallye Team Spain driver Bassas arrived in Hungary on the back of inflicting Torn’s first defeat of 2020 on Rally Fafe Montelongo the previous month.



But it was Torn who triumphed this time on the demanding sealed-surface stages, although Bassas is already planning his revenge.



“This rally is a difficult rally, the stages are very dirty, a new rally for us and different to normal,” Bassas said after finishing second in class to Torn in ERC3 and the Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior category. “But congrats for Ken Torn who did a very good rally, very fast. We will try again on Canarias when we will go on full attack. We compete on the rally last year so we have some experience.”



Rally Islas Canarias is scheduled to take place from November 26-28.