Jean-Baptiste Franceschi (Toksport WRT Renault Clio Rally4) was more than half a minute in front of Pep Bassas starting SS8 of Rally Serras de Fafe e Felguieras.

But a suspected electrical issue allowed Bassas, in Peugeot 208 Rally4 run by local team The Racing Factory, to sweep ahead to the tune of 1m30.2s heading into Sunday’s leg.



It was a tough blow for ERC3 championship leader Franceschi, who was sublime in the fog on SS2 to edge ahead of Bassas. “The pacenotes were nice with a good distance and angles of the corners,” Franceschi said. “I trusted my notes and gave the maximum even if I cannot see where I was going.”



Bassas added: “The stages were very difficult with many rocks and it’s very important to finish the day for the points for the championship. We have to keep pushing because Franceschi is very fast.”



Pedro Almeida overcame a puncture to hold third with ERC newcomer and fellow Portuguese Ernesto Cunha fourth. Poland’s Łukasz Lewandowski fifth in an Opel Corsa Rally4.

