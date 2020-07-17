Bassas reveals unexpected boost ahead of ERC debut

-

Rallye Team Spain’s Pep Bassas will start his FIA ERC3 Junior Championship adventure in a car he didn’t expect to be driving so early in his international career.

Had the European championship season started on the Azores Rallye in March as scheduled, Bassas would have made his international debut in Peugeot’s older-generation 208 R2.



But with the COVID-19 pandemic delaying the start of competition until next week’s Rally di Roma Capitale, Bassas will be begin his challenge in the all-new Peugeot 208 Rally4.



“The season starts for Rallye Team Spain later than we expected, obviously due to coronavirus,” said Bassas, who graduates to the ERC as the winner of the RFEDA-supported Beca Júnior R2 title. “The brand-new Peugeot 208 Rally4 is already available, so we can begin the competition using new technology.



“I'm trying to adapt my driving style as soon as possible to the new car. I'm able to do it, but the philosophy is completely different compared with the modus operandi necessary to be fast with the last generation of Peugeot 208 R2. To be honest, when you drive the car for the first time, it's a surprise the power and the torque of the turbo engine. You arrive really fast to the corners, and the car pushes on quite hard! I want to show my potential to be on the top and give the maximum.”

