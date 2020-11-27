He holds a lead of 26.3s over Sindre Furuseth, the Norwegian making his first start in the European championship this season in a Saintéloc Junior Team Peugeot.



Champion elect Ken Torn is third in his Estonian Autosport Junior Team Ford Fiesta Rally4 with Pedro Almeida fourth. Amaury Molle has battled power issues in his older-specification Peugeot 208 R2 but holds fifth in ERC3 Junior ahead of newcomer Charles Munster. Ola Jr Floene completes the young driver class having dropped out of contention damaging the steering of his Toksport WRT-run Renault Clio RSR Rally5.



In ERC3, debutant Jorge Cagiao is fifth ahead of Sergio Fuentes and top female driver Adrienn Vogel. Chris Ingram, the 2019 outright champion, is ninth in ERC3 on his championship comeback in a Toksport Clio. Ekaterina Stratieva is P12 in ERC3 but Łukasz Lewandowski retired with gearbox issues.