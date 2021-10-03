Rallye Team Spain’s Pep Bassas hit back from his Azores Rallye crash to beat Jean-Baptiste Franceschi for his third ERC3 victory on Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras, a result that keeps the Peugeot 208 Rally4 driver firmly in the title fight.

Bassas moved in front when a minor electrical issued slowed Franceschi’s Renault Clio Rally4 on Saturday’s final stage and spent Sunday’s action maintaining his advantage out front for local team, The Racing Factory. “It was an amazing rally,” Bassas said. “Yesterday was very difficult with the weather but today was very different. This result is important for the championship because Franceschi did a good job.”









With two rounds remaining, starting with Rally Hungary later this month, Bassas is now three points behind Franceschi.









Pedro Almeida made full use of Fafe-based co-driver Hugo Magalhães’ stage knowledge for to secure third place, as Almeida’s talent also shone through with a number of stage wins. Ernesto Cunho finished fourth on his ERC debut with Łukasz Lewandowski fifth in his Opel Corsa Rally4.

ERC Pardo’s quadruple boosts ERC2 title hopes AN HOUR AGO

ERC ERC Fafe leg two report: Mikkelsen perfect in Portugal after tight battle AN HOUR AGO