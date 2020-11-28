With the car refusing to fire up after he finished the final stage, Bassas feared his hopes of winning were over. Although he made it back to service at the Estadio de Gran Canaria, he was adjudged to have received outside assistance and was promptly excluded from the results, leaving Ken Torn to take an ERC3/ERC3 Junior victory double in his Ford Fiesta Rally4 alongside co-driver Kauri Pannas.



The change of result meant Torn, part of the Estonian Autosport Junior Team, completed a memorable season with the ERC3/ERC3 Junior titles his prior to the event getting underway**. However, RFEDAA-supported Rallye Team Spain still secured the FIA European Rally Championship for Teams.



Newcomer Jorge Cagiao finished second in his Renault Clio RSR Rally5 with Sergio Fuentes third and outright 2019 ERC champion Chris Ingram fourth. Charles Munster, Ola Jr Floene, Amaury Molle, Ekaterina Stratieva and Łukasz Lewandowski completed the ERC3 finishers.



In ERC3 Junior, Charles Munster scored a debut podium in second behind Torn with Nore and Molle third and fourth respectively after both encountered problems and delays.



Sindre Furuseth was in second place in ERC3/ERC3 Junior when he went off the road on SS11. Pedro Almeida was prevented from leaving service this morning due to damage to the side of his Peugeot 208 Rally4, the result of an impact on leg one. An electrical issue forced Adrienn Vogel to retire on the road section heading to SS15.