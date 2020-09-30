Bassas is competing in ERC3 Junior in 2020 as his reward from Spanish federation RFEDA for winning the Beca Júnior R2 in Spain last season.



“My goal is to achieve the victory in ERC3 Junior, that's clear,” said Bassas, whose Peugeot 208 Rally4 is co-driven by Axel Coronado. “Rallye Team Spain is supporting my career this season to be in the battle for the title, so I need a great result to be alive in the championship and have a chance before the last round.



“It would be a big dream for me to conquer my first international win in Rally Fafe Montelongo. I’m totally focused on the recce, on the pacenotes, and looking forward to push the throttle again and show we can be on the top.”