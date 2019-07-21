Basso holds Rome lead over ERC champion Lukyanuk

Feeling uncomfortable with his set-up, Lukyanuk (Saintéloc Racing) was slow off the mark on Affile-Bellegra, which allowed Basso to increase the lead gap to 40.1s.



But the gap decreased thereafter, firstly with Basso (Loran SRL) stalling at a hairpin on Rocca di Cave and then Lukyanuk picking up a few more seconds on both Rocca Santo Stefano and Guarcino, having got on top of some early set-up woes.



Lukyanuk’s deficit to two-time ERC champion Basso is now 30.3s, with the same four stages from Sunday morning plus two runs of the Ostia superspecial remaining.



Simone Campedelli (Orange 1 M-Sport Rally Team) took a first stage win for the brand new 2019 Ford Fiesta R5 on Affile-Bellegra, rapidly pulling away from young star in an R5 car Filip Mareš (ACCR Czech Rally Team) to cement his third place.



Leading the ERC1 Junior category, fourth-placed Mareš was focused only on maintaining his gap to fellow ŠKODA Fabia R5 driver Chris Ingram (Toksport WRT), with a victory and bonus leg points enough to keep his ERC1 Junior title hopes alive for next month’s Barum Czech Rally Zlín.



Andrea Crugnola, who had led for much of the first leg until a puncture demoted him to P10, was the pacesetter on Sunday morning, winning three stages in a row.



The 2014 ERC3 Junior championship runner-up caught and passed both Ingram and Norbert Herczig (MOL Racing Team) on Rocca Santo Stefano, and already has Mareš in his sights, with 14.8s to make up in the last six stages.



Herczig and Ingram, swapped positions twice, with Ingram initially taking fifth from Herczig before spinning twice on Rocca Santo Stefano and dropping to seventh. But Herczig’s sixth place is still under threat, with Ingram, who is also second in ERC1 Junior, only 4.2s behind.



Mārtiņš Sesks (LMT Autosporta Akadēmija) is on track for his second consecutive ERC1 Junior podium finish on his second prize drive for winning last year’s ERC3 Junior title. His eighth place overall is also a comfortable one, with two minutes in hand over Hyundai Motorsport N’s Umberto Scandola.



Hirokai Arai (STARD) moved up to fourth in ERC1 Junior and P10 overall at the expense of Emma Falcón (Rally Team Spain), who was nursing a clutch issue throughout the morning loop.



They both have Vojtěch Štajf (ACCR Czech Rally Team) close behind, with all three drivers covered by just 14.8s.



Ken Torn (Estonian Autosport Junior Team) has a 20.4s lead over Erik Cais (ACCR Czech Rally Team) in the battle for ERC3 and ERC3 Junior victory, while Dariusz Poloński (Rallytechnology) continues to lead the Abarth Rally Cup and ERC2 classifications after stage nine.

