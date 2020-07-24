Basso is best: Double ERC champion tops Rally di Roma Capitale qualifying as Junior drivers impress

-

Giandomenico Basso has emerged as the driver to beat on Rally di Roma Capitale after he went fastest on the Qualifying Stage for the opening round of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship season.

Driving a Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 in competition for the first time, the double ERC champion took 2m11.350s to complete the 4.02-kilometre test in Fumone this morning.



Alexey Lukyanuk, the 2018 ERC title winner, was second fastest, 0.385s slower than his Italian rival in a Saintéloc Junior Team Citroën C3 R5.



“It was amazing to start again,” said the Russian. “The stage is tricky with a lot of loose stones. But I had a clean run, not crazy things.”



Former ERC3 Junior driver Andrea Crugnola, who was fastest on 13 out of 15 stages in Rome last year, was third quickest in a F.P.F. Sport C3 R5 with Rally di Roma Capitale rookie Oliver Solberg (Volkswagen Polo GTI R5) fourth and the quickest of the ERC1 Junior contenders despite an overshoot at the first corner. Emil Lindholm was fifth for Team MRF Tyres with Fabian Kreim next up.



Simone Tempestini and Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy’s Callum Devine were seventh and eighth respectively. Craig Breen was ninth in the second Team MRF Tyres entry followed by Norbert Herczig, the four-time Hungarian champion from the MOL Racing Team and M-Sport Ford World Rally Team’s Adrien Fourmaux (Ford Fiesta R5 MkII).



Efrén Llarena (Rallye Team Spain), Hyundai Junior Driver Grégoire Munster were P12 and P13 respectively followed by ERC newcomer and ex-circuit racer Avbelj Boštjan and former ERC2 frontrunner Giocomo Scattolon.



Abarth Rally Cup contender Andrea Mabellini was fastest in ERC2 on his championship debut. Miika Hokkanen set the pace in ERC3 and ERC3 Junior in Peugeot’s all-new 208 Rally4.



The top 15 drivers, eight of which are eligible for ERC1 Junior, earn the right to select their starting positions for Saturday’s opening leg in Rome this evening with Basso picking first. Clickherefor live timing.



Photo:Chris Rawes/ERC Radio

