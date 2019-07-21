Basso’s back: Double ERC champion wins in Rome

Giandomenico Basso was back on top form in the FIA European Rally Championship, as the 2006 and 2009 champion took the spoils at Rally di Roma Capitale.

Loran SRL’s contender for overall victory was well deserved, running in the podium places since the first stage and taking the lead on stage four, which he would not relinquish for the rest of the event.



His only mistake was overshooting a junction on stage 10, which cost him around 24 seconds and nearly put him within reach of Simone Campedelli (Orange 1 M-Sport Rally Team).



Campedelli gave M-Sport’s brand new Ford Fiesta R5 challenger its ERC debut in Rome and was immediately quick, storming up from ninth to third after tyre trouble on stage two.



That became second place after a time penalty for Alexey Lukyanuk (Saintéloc Racing), which demoted the reigning ERC champion down a place.



A first ERC stage win for the new Fiesta was scored by Campedelli on Affile-Bellegra, though on pure speed no-one could match Andrea Crugnola, who had led early on before a puncture demoted him to P10.



Crugnola was on a mission and won 12 out of the rally’s 16 stages to rocket up the leaderboard on Sunday, dramatically picking off Lukyanuk for the final podium place on the rally-ending Ostia superspecial.



Despite a penalty that lost him a potential second place finish, Lukyanuk’s title defence was still strengthened by the result, as chief title rival Łukasz Habaj (Sports Racing Technologies) crashed out on Saturday and only scored points for finishing fourth in leg two.



Filip Mareš (ACCR Czech Rally Team) scored a crucial ERC1 Junior Championship victory over Chris Ingram (Toksport WRT), the pair separated by 17.6s in fifth and sixth overall.



Thanks to his victory Mareš now heads to the ERC1 Junior season finale – his home ERC event, Barum Czech Rally Zlín – still with a chance of beating Ingram to the title.



Ingram and Norbert Herczig (MOL Racing Team) spent most of leg two swapping positions in fifth and sixth places, which became sixth and seventh when Crugnola went breezing past them on the morning loop.



Hopes for Herczig were high when he swiftly rebutted Ingram’s advances, thanks to the ERC1 Junior championship leader spinning twice on Rocca Santo Stefano. But it was only temporary relief, losing crucial seconds on the afternoon pass of Affile-Bellegra when he forgot to switch stage mode on for the opening kilometres.



Mārtiņš Sesks (LMT Autosporta Akadēmija) capped his second prize drive for winning last year’s ERC3 Junior championship with third place in ERC1 Junior. After an overall podium on familiar territory in Latvia, Sesks had picked Rome for his second prize drive to gain more experience on asphalt, turning in a consistent pace to secure eighth overall.



Umberto Scandola (Hyundai Motorsport N), the only two-time winner of Rally di Roma Capitale, ran in the top five on Saturday but an end-of-day puncture cost him three minutes and sent him down to ninth.



He was nearly a minute faster than Sesks across Sunday’s ten stages but such was Scandola’s time loss on leg one, he was too far behind to make up any positions on Sunday.



Vojtěch Štajf (ACCR Czech Rally Team) completed the top 10, catching and passing both Hiroki Arai (STARD) in P11 and ERC Ladies Trophy victor Emma Falcón (Rallye Team Spain) in P12 on Sunday after a difficult first leg had cost him several minutes.



Arai and reigning 2018 ERC Ladies Trophy winner Falcón also completed the top five in the ERC1 Junior classification.

