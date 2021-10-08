Alberto Battistolli shrugged off his lack of experience to score points on his second FIA European Rally Championship event in succession when he placed P13 overall on Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras last weekend.

The ACI Team Italia-supported youngster was one of a number of ERC regulars to make it through the treacherous conditions on day one and complete the all-gravel event in northern Portugal.



“It was something crazy,” said Battistolli. “From yesterday’s conditions to today it’s been wonderful and many occasions to try different driving styles. It’s not about improving, I still have to understand something in the wet conditions but it’s been okay.”

