Growth will be key for Alberto Battistolli in this season’s FIA European Rally Championship.

The 24-year-old Italian talent is still building his experience at international level but was a regular in the top 15 in 2021.



Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Rally Terra Valle del Tevere, a practice event in Italy, Battistolli outlined his intentions for 2022 when more improvement is the target.



“My expectations are to continue my path of growth in the ERC and to see if there is an improvement after last year, to see if I can improve in the same road from last year,” Battistolli said. “I want to be better off in terms of time and confidence and all the things that distinguish the drivers who have a continued path of growth.”



Rally Serras de Fafe - Felgueiras - Cabreira e Boticas opens the 2022 ERC season from March 11-13.

Ad

ERC Why the world will have to wait for ERC Junior champion Franceschi YESTERDAY AT 05:01

ERC Tempestini is Italy-bound to prepare ERC bid 24/02/2022 AT 05:04