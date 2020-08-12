Battistolli up for something different in ERC

-

Alberto Battistolli spent his previous high-speed gravel rally at the wheel of a Fiat 131 Abarth. For his second attempt on Rally Liepāja he’ll have a Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo at his disposal, such has been the Italian’s rate of transition from historic to modern events.

Part of the ACI Team Italia squad, the 23-year-old Battistolli is using his second FIA ERC1 Junior Championship outing to grow his limited experience in current machinery.



“With historic cars I had the fortune to take part on the Lahti Historic Rally in Finland, that was very fast gravel, but it was in a Fiat 131 Abarth so another speed with different reflexes so a different challenge,” Battistolli said.



Co-driven by Simone Scattolin, Battistolli finished eighth in ERC1 Junior in P16 on the asphalt-based Rally di Roma Capitale last month, the Delta Rally-run driver’s least favoured surface.



“I have taken a small vacation to clean my mind out after what we have achieved in Rome and concentrate for the next race in Latvia,” he said. “I am trying to visualise myself on the roads there and try to see more videos to understand the roads and the driving technique.”



Rally Liepāja takes place from 14-16 August.



