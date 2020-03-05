A mini documentary charting Chris Ingram’s capture of the 2019 FIA European Rally Championship has been released by British national broadcaster the BBC.

Too Skint to Win?from BBC Sport hears from Ingram as he walks the streets of his native Manchester one week before the ERC finale in Hungary last year, and then follows him during the event.



In the documentary the Toksport WRT driver reveals to BBC Sport’s Matt Warwick the impact the loss of his main sponsor on the eve of the 2019 season had, and how his financial struggles took their toll.



“Going to a rally was living the dream,” Ingram said, “whereas at home I was stressed, a bit down, especially when I didn’t know if I could do the next rally and carry on everything I’ve sacrificed my life for. It actually made me pretty depressed. “At times I’ve lost connection from my family and everyone from my whole life because I’ve dedicated everything to this sport.”



Ingram, who was co-driven to the FIA European Rally Championship by Ross Whittock, relied on a crowdfunding campaign launched by his mother Jo to help secure the budget to compete in Hungary. He has yet to announce his plans for 2020, although he remains determined to make a full-time step up to the FIA World Rally Championship.

The post BBC documentary recounts Ingram’s ERC title triumph appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.