Bastien Bergounhe warmed up for the deciding round of the Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT – next week’s Rally Hungary – with victory on the Clio Trophy France Terre finale on Rallye des Cardabelles last weekend.

Bergounhe took the category honours by 1.7s to provide the 20-year-old from France with a timely boost ahead of fifth and final round of the Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT, which runs within the FIA European Rally Championship.



After four rounds, Bergounhe is fourth in the Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT standings, 30 points behind leader Andrea Mabellini. But with 50 points up for grabs on the double-points Rally Hungary finale, Bergounhe remains in contention for the inaugural title and the 2022 prize drive on three rounds in the ERC in a Renault Clio Rally4.

