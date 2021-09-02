Bastien Bergounhe bagged a Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT best on Barum Czech Rally Zlín – and then thanked the fans for the atmosphere they created on the stages.

The French youngster finished second to Andrea Mabellini in the arrive-and-drive category for the Clio Rally5 on MICHELIN tyres, which bettered his previous best result of third on the season-opening ORLEN 77th Rally Poland in June.



“It was a great rally with amazing fans around the stages and everywhere,” said Bergounhe, who is co-driven by compatriot Mathieu Descharne. “We enjoy it a lot and thank you for this. It was difficult with a lot of possibilities to go out of the road but we are here at the finish with our best result so it’s okay.”



Heading to the double-points Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT finale on Rally Hungary next month, Bergounhe is fourth in the standings.

