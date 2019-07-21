Bernardi aims to continue his ERC3 Rome stage-winning streak

Florian Bernardi is hoping to continue his rapid pace on the FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC3 category on Rally di Roma Capitale’s final loop, having won all four stages on Sunday morning.

Driving his usual Renault Clio R3T, Bernardi was on a mission after losing two minutes on the first stage of the rally with tyre trouble.



Starting leg two in fifth, Bernardi had his sights fixed on taking third by midday service, pulling off his ambitious target by passing both Efrén Llarena (Rally Team Spain) and Roman Schwedt (Team ROMO) on Guarcino.



“Four stage for best time in ERC3, I take the third place, it’s good for first loop,” said Bernard afterwards.



“I hope the second loop is the same. The Clio is perfect for this road.”



Progression beyond third looks tricky, however, with Erik Cais in second place 39.1s ahead and only four full-length stages, plus two runs of the Ostia superspecial, remaining.

