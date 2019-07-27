Bernardi charges back in ERC

Florian Bernardi returned to the ERC3 podium with a charging drive on Rally di Roma Capitale last month, recovering from an early puncture to finish third in class.

The lone Frenchman in the field, Bernardi went on full attack mode to make up the time lost in his Renault Clio R3T with 11 fastest stage times in the FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC3 division.



“We attacked very hard, we knew it was the only way to score essential points,” said Bernardi. “The stages suited our Clio and I felt particularly well on these roads with this set-up and the Michelin tires. The FA Compétitionteam and R.Tec Suspensions did a great job."



Bernardi will continue his ERC3 title challenge on Barum Czech Rally Zlín from 16-18 August alongside co-driver Victor Bellotto.

