Bernardi excited to be back on the black stuff in ERC

Florian Bernardi is back on his favoured asphalt this week with a second ERC3 victory of the season the number one target on Rally di Roma Capitale.

After winning his class on Rally Islas Canarias, Bernardi faced the daunting prospect of making what was effectively his gravel debut on the high-speed PZM 76th Rally Poland last month.



But after defying the odds by landing a top-10 finish in his Renault Clio R3T, Bernardi and co-driver Victor Bellotto are preparing to fly again on Tarmac when they return to Rally di Roma Capitale from 19-21 July.



“Last year we participated in this rally and we were fighting for the victory,” said Bernardi, the sole French driver in action on the Italian event. “Thanks to this experience, we know that we have the cards in hand to play the victory again this year.”



Bernardi is testing in Italy today (Tuesday) with the support of his team, FA Compétition, and R.Tec France.

