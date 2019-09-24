Bernardi guns for gravel glory in ERC3

Florian Bernardi has ERC3 points in mind ahead of his Cyprus Rally debut this week, his second competitive outing on gravel.

The Renault-powered Frenchman is still pushing for FIA European Rally Championship category title success alongside co-driver and compatriot Victor Bellotto.



“Since the beginning of the season our goal is to score points in each of our races,” said Bernardi, who won ERC3 on Rally Islas Canarias in May. “For the moment, it's done. Cyprus will be my second event on gravel after Poland so the goal will be to finish this rally safely.”



As well as co-driving Bernardi, Bellotto has overseen the logistical arrangements to get the FA Competition Clio R3T from France to Cyprus in time. Two team members left the Abbeville base on 16 September and won’t return until 7 October.



Photos:Erik Agostinelli/Florian Bernardi Rally Team

