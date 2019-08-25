Bernardi scores in Zlin, plans Cyprus ERC2 mission

Florian Bernardi scored more important points in his bid to win the FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC3 category when he made his Barum Czech Rally Zlín debut earlier this month.

The class winner on Rally Islas Canarias in early May, Bernardi was denied a top-five ERC3 finish by 0.6s and travelled back to his native France with 10 points after finishing in sixth place.



“This rally takes a lot of confidence and the experience we gained will serve us for future years,” said the Renault Clio R3T driver. “Even if the performance was not at the level we wanted, we draw a lot of positives from this experience.”



Bernardi is planning to contest the Cyprus Rally from 27-29 September as he builds his knowledge of driving.

