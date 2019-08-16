Bernardi targets repeat of Canarias on debut Czech ERC outing

Florian Bernardi is still determined to win the FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC3 category this year, and is targeting a repeat of the podium order on his Barum Czech Rally Zlín debut to make it happen.

The two-time ERC3 winner hopes to win the ERC3 title on his second year in the series, driving a Renault Clio R3T prepared by FA Compétition.



Despite his inexperience on the unique low-grip Czech asphalt, Bernardi still has his sights fixed on the top step of the ERC3 podium.



"Since the beginning of the season, our goal has been to win the FIA ​​ERC3 title. To achieve this goal we need to aim for victory in the Czech Republic,” he said.



“The competition is still particularly fierce between the local drivers and our traditional competitors. We will also battle Jean-Baptiste Franceschi and Yohan Rossel, with whom we shared the podium on Rally Islas Canarias early in the season.



“If we could have the same result as in Spain (where Bernardi won, Franceschi was second and Rossel third), I would sign for it right away!”

