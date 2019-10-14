Bernardi thanks sponsors after keeping it five alive ERC3

Florian Bernardi has thanked his sponsors after he all but assured himself a top-five finish in the final FIA European Rally Championship ERC3 standings.

By finishing last month’s Cyprus Rally in fourth place in class, the Renault Clio R3T driver made it five points finishes from five ERC starts in 2019, including two on his alien gravel surface. It’s unlikely he will be overtaken in the standings with one event left.



“It is already very positive to finish this demanding rally and finish our fifth rally in as many starts,” said the Frenchman. “A big thank you to my sponsors who allow me to live unforgettable moments on mythical rallies, thank you to all my team and my fans.”



A decision on whether Bernardi contests the season-closing Rally Hungary next month has yet to be taken.

