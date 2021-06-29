Rally Liepāja begins on Friday with the highest number of entries in the nine-year history of Latvia’s round of the FIA European Rally Championship.

A total of 89 crews are set for action across the main ERC-counting international rally and the Latvian championship national section.



The international event features 61 entries, of whom 59 are registered for the ERC, with the remaining 27 coming from the national event.



A total of 30 crews are competing in Rally2 cars, four will count on M-Sport Poland’s all-new Ford Fiesta Rally3, including two ERC Junior runners, while seven drivers will chase ERC2 success in their production-based machinery. Of those seven, two are contesting the Abarth Rally Cup.



ERC3 has attracted a sky-high 20-car line-up of which 13 are eligible for ERC3 Junior. The all-new Clio Trophy by Toksport is between five crews, while five young stars in Rally2 cars will chase the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory incentives on offer.



Entry numbers correct at time of content preparation. View the entry lists HERE.

