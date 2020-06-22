Big demand for ERC Rally di Roma Capitale entries

-

Preparations for Rally di Roma Capitale are in “full swing” with organisers Motorsport Italia revealing that more than 30 crews have entered the FIA European Rally Championship opener from 24-26 July.

Some of Europe’s top young talents will competing on the asphalt event, which is also a round of the Italian championship (CIR).



A statement from Motorsport Italia, read: “The start from Castel Sant’Angelo [in central Rome] is going to be one of the most awaited moments, one that will represent not only the start of the event, but also the restart of all the motorsport sector.”



The deadline for entries is 8 July.

