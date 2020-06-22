ERC

Big demand for ERC Rally di Roma Capitale entries

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Image credit: ERC

ByERC
32 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

-

Preparations for Rally di Roma Capitale are in “full swing” with organisers Motorsport Italia revealing that more than 30 crews have entered the FIA European Rally Championship opener from 24-26 July.

Some of Europe’s top young talents will competing on the asphalt event, which is also a round of the Italian championship (CIR).

A statement from Motorsport Italia, read: “The start from Castel Sant’Angelo [in central Rome] is going to be one of the most awaited moments, one that will represent not only the start of the event, but also the restart of all the motorsport sector.”

The deadline for entries is 8 July.

ERC

ERC Junior Semerád posts a post-lockdown win in Czech Republic

17 HOURS AGO

The post Big demand for ERC Rally di Roma Capitale entries appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC

Falcon shows her true ERC colours

20/06/2020 AT 04:00
ERC

ERC Junior talents get to thrive on five

19/06/2020 AT 19:30
Related Topics
ERC
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

ERC

ERC Junior Semerád posts a post-lockdown win in Czech Republic

17 HOURS AGO
ERC

Falcon shows her true ERC colours

20/06/2020 AT 04:00
ERC

ERC Junior talents get to thrive on five

19/06/2020 AT 19:30
ERC

Revised ERC 2020 calendar approved

19/06/2020 AT 19:00

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Rally Canaries

Highlights: ERC Rally Islas Canarias

00:03:54
Play Icon
Play Icon
ERC

KAJTO_LEG2_STE

00:02:32
Play Icon
Play Icon
ERC

BREEN SS10

00:01:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
ERC

KAJTO_LEG1_WEB

00:01:11
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Adria Tour

'We did all we could' - Adria Tour organisers react to Grigor Dimitrov's positive coronavirus test

12 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea’s €70m Kai Havertz chase takes twist as player sets own transfer deadline – Euro Papers

20 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back at Keane: Roy wouldn't have saved it

YESTERDAY AT 11:02
Play Icon
Premier League

Campbell backs Bergkamp-Vieira dream ticket for Arsenal job

25/04/2018 AT 07:05
Formula 1

Williams 2018 shortlist down to three drivers

23/09/2017 AT 09:14
Football

The Warm-Up: Klopp needs a cuddle; Alli plays 90 mins v Barnsley; Ronaldo was ace

20/09/2017 AT 06:09
Play Icon
Transfers

Could Ronaldo make Real Madrid return? – Euro Papers

19/06/2020 AT 12:29
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic defends 'phenomenal' Adria Tour

18/06/2020 AT 14:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Superbikes

Rea storms to 10th win of the season to stretch Championship lead

16/09/2017 AT 13:40
Football

Clarke Carlisle found safe in Liverpool

15/09/2017 AT 17:03
Europa League

The Warm-Up: Arsenal have a surreal night, Everton have a nightmare

15/09/2017 AT 06:01
View more

What's On

Previous articleERC Junior Semerád posts a post-lockdown win in Czech Republic