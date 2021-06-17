ORLEN 77th Rally Poland’s huge entry has resulted in tweaks to Friday’s itinerary.

Free Practice starts at 11h30, one hour earlier than originally planned with the Qualifying Stage due to get underway at 14h15 rather than 15h00.



As a result, SS1, Mikołajki Arena 1, which opens the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship season, is go at 19h00 rather than 19h15.



ClickHEREto view the updated itinerary.

