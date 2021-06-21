Dariusz Poloński began the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship in the best way possible – by winning the Abarth Rally Cup on home soil.

Poloński’s success on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland also included placing sixth among the ERC2 contingent in the Rallytechnology Abarth 124 rally he shares with co-driver and fellow Pole Łukasz Sitek.



“We are very happy to reach the finish line,” said Poloński. “It was a very tough rally, we had some issues and today was really tough with the big ruts and the destroyed roads. But we had beautiful stages yesterday, a lot of kilometres made and we are looking forward to the next rally for us, which is Rally Liepāja.”

ERC Home hero Marczyk: First ERC podium like a dream 3 HOURS AGO

ERC ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory members impress in Poland 10 HOURS AGO