Adrian Chwietczuk can count on two big names in Polish rallying for guidance when he makes his FIA European Rally Championship debut on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland this week.

The 30-yer-old from Olsztyn surprised with his pace during the opening round of this year’s Polish championship – Rally Žemaitija – which marked a first on gravel and a fourth appearance at national level.



Despite his lack of experience, Chwietczuk was in the fight for first place until the last special stage, eventually conceding victory to ERC ace and former Polish champion Miko Marczyk by 11.5s.



Co-driven by Jarek Baran, who partnered Kajetan Kajetanowicz to three consecutive FIA European Rally Championship titles, Chwietczuk will contest this week’s Mikołajki-based gravel spectacular in a Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo overseen by Hołowczyc Racing, the team founded by Krzysztof Hołowczyc, the 1997 ERC champion.



And if the promising Polish driver manages to transfer the pace he showed on Rally Žemaitija to the Masurian gravel, another successful weekend could be in store.



“Rally Poland is a very demanding event,” Chwietczuk said. “It will be a big challenge for me to maintain my speed and stay focused over 200 kilometres of special stages. However, I am encouraged by the fact that I am surrounded by fantastic people from Hołowczyc Racing and I have one of the most experienced Polish co-drivers. I will certainly do my best on the stages.”

