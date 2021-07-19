FIA European Rally Championship drivers past and present were in the limelight at the completion of the FIA World Rally Championship-counting Rally Estonia.

To underline the ERC’s status as the ultimate proving ground for young stars aiming for the top of the sport, Kalle Rovanperä took the outright victory to become the youngest winner of a world championship qualifier aged 20 years, nine months and 17 days.



Fresh from finishing second on the ERC-counting Rally Liepāja with Team MRF Tyres, Craig Breen switched from his Hyundai i20 R5 to the Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC (pictured) and secured the runner-up spot in highly impressive fashion.



ERC event winner Andreas Mikkelsen won WRC2, while two-time ERC champion Alexey Lukyanuk dominated WRC3 ahead of Kajetan Kajetanowicz, the triple ERC title winner. Sami Pajari won the Junior World Rally Championship category.



Breen, Lukyanuk, Mikkelsen and Pajari will now switch their focus on contesting this week’s Rally di Roma Capitale (July 23-25). Lukyanuk and Pajari lead the ERC and ERC3 Junior standings respectively.



Photo:Hyundai Motorsport

